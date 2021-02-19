The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) has declared an outbreak at the Villa Minto LTC home in Cochrane after one individual, who was tested positive as part of the facility’s COVID monitoring procedures returned a positive result.



PHU said the individual is asymptomatic and returned a positive test as part of the home’s regular testing protocols.

This is the fourth outbreak declared at a LTC home in the PHU service since the pandemic began and third active outbreak after Foyer des Pionniers Nursing Home in Hearst declared its second outbreak on Feb. 14. Its first outbreak was declared over on Feb. 12.



The LTC homes Extendicare Kapuskasing, Villa Minto, Foyer des Pionniers all have active outbreaks.



There is also an active outbreak at Maison Renaissance in Hearst but is considered congregate living and the facility is not classified as a long-term care home.

