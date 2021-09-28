Outbreak declared at wâhkôhtowin School
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak at wâhkôhtowin School.
Saskatoon Public Schools said information about the outbreak has been shared with students, staff and the school community.
“The safety of our students and staff members is our priority. The safety protocols our schools have in place including mandatory masking and enhanced cleaning are critical to reducing the risk of transmission. Saskatoon Public Schools encourages all eligible students, staff members and parents/caregivers to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health and well-being of all members of our school communities” the public school division said in a news release.
Classes are continuing as scheduled.
The division said the SHA has confirmed 10 cases of COVID-19 connected to wâhkôhtowin School since the start of the school year.
Saskatoon Public Schools has had 123 positive cases at 42 schools across the division.
