COVID-19 outbreak declared in cohort at Breslau Public School near Kitchener
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Region of Waterloo Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Room 22 cohort at Breslau Public School just outside Kitchener.
A release from the WRDSB says an investigation determined that a previously reported student case is linked to an earlier infection. The outbreak is isolated to the Room 22 cohort and is not a school-wide outbreak.
The identity of the individuals is protected by privacy legislation and will not be shared.
No additional staff or students are required to isolate and no further close contacts have been identified.
-
Chronic shortage of school bus drivers wreaking havoc with routes in SudburyThirteen more school bus routes were cancelled in the Sudbury area Monday morning, with more expected by Tuesday.
-
Pay dispute between Ontario optometrists and government nears two month markThe dispute between optometrists and the province is nearing the two month mark, meaning almost four million people in Ontario still have no access to eye tests.
-
Tackling the growing issue of food insecurity in Simcoe CountyThe Simcoe County Food Council encourages municipal leaders to tackle poverty head-on to address "staggering" levels of food insecurity in the region.
-
Alberta legislature resumes: Government focuses on economy, Opposition on COVID-19The first day of the Alberta legislature's fall sitting signalled the government's intention to focus on the economy and the Opposition determined to hold the United Conservatives to account for mismanaging COVID-19.
-
Ottawa business owners react to first day without capacity limitsAfter 19 long months, many Ottawa business owners are eager to welcome back customers with no capacity limits.
-
People with disabilities hope snow clearing ruling means more accessible streetsAdvocates for people with disabilities say they are hoping a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that makes cities more accountable for accidents related to snow clearing will lead to more accessible streets across the country.
-
Man pleads guilty to setting fires at three Walmart stores in Waterloo RegionA Paris, Ont. man has pleaded guilty to setting fires at three Walmart stores across Waterloo Region last year.
-
Shots fired at northern Alta. home, RCMP searching for gunmanMounties are looking for a man they say fired a gun at a home in Grande Prairie, Alta., earlier this month.
-
'I didn’t murder anybody': Audio recording of Greg Fertuck’s arrest plays in courtGreg Fertuck repeatedly asked officers to go to the bathroom while getting arrested for murder.