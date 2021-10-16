Outbreak declared in cohort at Queensmount Public School in Kitchener
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Region of Waterloo Pubic Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Queensmount Public School on Saturday.
A release from the WRDSB says an investigation determined that a previously reported student case is linked to an earlier infection.
The outbreak in isolated to one student cohort and this is not a school-wide outbreak.
The identity of the individuals is protected by privacy legislation and will not be shared.
No additional staff or students are required to isolate and not further close contacts have been identified.
