Outbreak forces Athabasca high school to return to online learning after spring break

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases has forced an Athabasca high school to shift to online learning following spring break.

Forty-seven active cases of COVID-19 are now linked to Edwin Parr Composite School, forcing 468 students and 48 staff into isolation.

An additional six bus drivers and 71 students from other schools butdeemed to be close contacts due to shared busing have also been advised to stay home.

Aspen View Public Schools says the students from all grades at Edwin Parr will shift to online learning from April 6-9 after returning from spring break. The division's other schools will continue to offer in-classroom learning.

“At this time, we anticipate that in-person learning will resume on Monday, April 12, 2021,” said Superintendent Neil O’Shea.

“However, as Aspen View Public School continues to monitor the EPC COVID-19 outbreak, this timeline will be reviewed as needed.”

As of Wednesday morning, there are currently 55 active cases in Athabasca County, according to the province's data site.