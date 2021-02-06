A COVID-19 outbreak at a Sudbury school has been declared over, a letter sent home to parents says.

Joanne Benard, the director of education for the Sudbury Catholic District School Board, has announced that all classes are scheduled to resume in person learning on Mon. Feb. 8, saying Public Health Sudbury & Districts has said the outbreak is over.

"To continue to support MMA School students, staff and families, the board continues to put measures in place to ensure a safe school environment," the letter reads. "We appreciate the efforts of the Marymount Academy Community and thank you for working together to help keep everyone safe."

The board said in the letter than all its mitigation practices have been reviewed by health officials. All students, staff and visitors are also required to complete self-screening daily.

"A face covering/mask must be worn indoors and outdoors at all time when physical distancing cannot be maintained," said the letter. "We encourage parents to send 2 masks to school with their child, in the event that one gets wet or soiled during the day. The school does have face coverings to provide children who require them."

An outbreak was declared at Marymount Academy on Jan. 26.