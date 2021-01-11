Interior Health has declared an outbreak after the "rapid spread" of COVID-19 in Canim Lake, B.C.

The health authority says it has identified 32 cases among people who are linked to Canim Lake and reside in the area, which is near 100 Mile House.

Interior Health says it's working with the First Nation at Canim Lake, the First Nations Health Authority and B.C.'s emergency management program to co-ordinate the response to the outbreak that was declared Monday.

In a news release, it says "increased COVID-19 activity" is being detected across the 100 Mile House region.

A Facebook post by the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council, which includes the Canim Lake Band, says the community was locked down on Friday after nine COVID-19 cases were diagnosed among its members.

The post says a curfew is in place from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice, with checkpoints set up to restrict traffic in and out of the community.