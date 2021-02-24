The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases in the region, but no additional deaths.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 376 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,865 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,221 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

33 are related to outbreaks

2 are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 are community acquired

9 are still under investigation.

WECHU says 268 cases are considered active. There are 42 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the outbreak cases are still mainly in the shelter population.

“Right now we’re seeing new cases and there’s a lot of work that’s been happening with that population,” says Ahmed.

There are outbreaks at the Downtown Mission and Salvation Army.

There are 12 outbreaks in the region, including four at LTC and retirement homes, four at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

Ahmed says he expects to release more details on the vaccination plan for the over-80 population. So far a total of 24,897 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex County residents. WECHU says 1,895 have received their first dose of the vaccine and 11,501 have received both doses of the vaccine.