Outbreaks increase as Windsor-Essex adds 46 new COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 and outbreaks in the region have climbed to 19.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 439 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,276 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,351 people who have recovered.

There are 486 active cases - 341 are variants of concern (VOC) and 145 are non-VOC.

There are 14 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in area hospitals. Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 13 patients with the virus in hospital, including 10 who are unvaccinated. There are five patients in the ICU, four are unvaccinated

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

16 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

9 cases are community acquired

4 cases are outbreak related

1 case is travel related

16 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

16 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

3 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: