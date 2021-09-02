Outbreaks increase as Windsor-Essex adds 46 new COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 and outbreaks in the region have climbed to 19.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 439 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,276 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,351 people who have recovered.
There are 486 active cases - 341 are variants of concern (VOC) and 145 are non-VOC.
There are 14 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in area hospitals. Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 13 patients with the virus in hospital, including 10 who are unvaccinated. There are five patients in the ICU, four are unvaccinated
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 16 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 9 cases are community acquired
- 4 cases are outbreak related
- 1 case is travel related
- 16 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 16 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak
- 3 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 301,248 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 26,499 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 274,749 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 575,997 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 79.4% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 72.4% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.