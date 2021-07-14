Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery announced in Alberta

The province has announced another lottery aimed at getting more Albertans immunized against COVID-19.

The Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery will feature several prizes, including a lifetime hunting licence and a lifetime fishing licence.

Other prizes include the winner's choice of a special harvest hunting license, five Alberta Parks camping experiences, 10 season skip passes for the Canmore Nordic Centre and 10 annual Kananaskis Conservation Passes.

The draw is separate from the $1 million Open for Summer Lottery.

Registration for the Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery closes Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m.

The announcement was met with consternation by the opposition NDP.

"It isn’t a ‘prize’ if Albertans are winning something they should always have access to in the first place. Peter Lougheed would be appalled,” said NDP Environment Critic Marlin Schmidt in a release.

"The inclusion of the K-Country passes is an insult to all Albertans and sets a bad precedent. What’s next? AISH cost of living increases? A new teacher for your kids’ school? No wage rollback for the closest nurse in your family? Your own 10 square feet area of the mountains protected from coal mining?"