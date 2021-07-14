Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery announced in Alberta
The province has announced another lottery aimed at getting more Albertans immunized against COVID-19.
The Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery will feature several prizes, including a lifetime hunting licence and a lifetime fishing licence.
Other prizes include the winner's choice of a special harvest hunting license, five Alberta Parks camping experiences, 10 season skip passes for the Canmore Nordic Centre and 10 annual Kananaskis Conservation Passes.
The draw is separate from the $1 million Open for Summer Lottery.
Registration for the Outdoor Adventure Vaccine Lottery closes Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m.
The announcement was met with consternation by the opposition NDP.
"It isn’t a ‘prize’ if Albertans are winning something they should always have access to in the first place. Peter Lougheed would be appalled,” said NDP Environment Critic Marlin Schmidt in a release.
"The inclusion of the K-Country passes is an insult to all Albertans and sets a bad precedent. What’s next? AISH cost of living increases? A new teacher for your kids’ school? No wage rollback for the closest nurse in your family? Your own 10 square feet area of the mountains protected from coal mining?"
-
Windsor Public Library’s John Muir Branch receives architecture and design awardConverting a historic fire hall into a new Windsor Public Library Branch has gained recognition from the Ontario Library Association for the library’s architecture and design.
-
Toronto FC gets green light to play at home in front of 7,000 fans on SaturdayToronto FC has been given the green light to play at home this weekend, with a limited number of fans in the stands.
-
Caution urged as Step 3 'will increase the risk' of Delta spread: Dr. WangMoving to Step 3 on Friday will "increase the risk of spread" of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Waterloo Region's top public health doctor warns.
-
This Regina-made app helps motorists stay focused on the roadA local developer has designed an app that helps keep drivers attention on the road.
-
'Burn 'em': The Starlite Room no longer requires membership for entryAfter 17 years the Starlite Room no longer requires people to have a membership for entry to shows.
-
Family and friends remember Edmonton man killed in Kelowna crane collapse, search for answersFamily and friends are remembering the Edmonton man killed in the crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C., as a loving son and husband.
-
Barrie ranked 3rd most expensive city to rent apartment, surpasses TorontoA one-bedroom apartment in Barrie is now going to cost renters more than a similar apartment in Toronto, according to PadMapper.com.
-
Sudbury Wolves name Craig Duncanson new head coachThe Sudbury Wolves officially announced Craig Duncanson as the new head coach Wednesday. He’s a familiar face in the community and is now back to where his hockey career started.
-
Iconic 129-year-old Calgary Beer revived and refreshed by Village BreweryThe traditional Calgary Export Lager, originally brewed more than 120 years ago by the Calgary Brewing & Malting Company, is coming back to shelves in the very near future.