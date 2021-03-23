Businesses in Sault Ste Marie that specialize in outdoor equipment and supplies are seeing a large increase in business. So much so that demand is outpacing supply.

At Velorution Bike & Ski, sales and repair business has spiked and management said it's a direct result of more people spending time outside because of COVID.

“We’ve seen a natural growth in cycling over the last five, 10 years anyway,” says Joel Wenham, manager at Velorution. “But COVID has definitely put a kick in the butt, too, in terms of getting people out.”

If there is a downside to this, it’s that demand for bicycles is so high, Velorution can’t keep up with demand. Wenham said many are playing the waiting game as there just aren’t enough bikes -- or parts -- to fill demand.

Paddle boat business

Meantime, at Joe’s Sports & Surplus, staff are transitioning out of the army surplus business and into the paddle boat business.

“We decided that with the outdoor industry taking off like it has during COVID, we figured it was a good year to do it,” said Dave Edgar, owner of Joe’s Sports & Surplus.

"We decided to make the jump last August. We pre-booked our boats, and so they’re all starting to arrive this month.”

Edgar said he’s seen a steady increase in business since last year.

“We’re looking forward to hopefully staying open. Hopefully our numbers stay low here, and if that’s the case with the outdoor industry growing like it is, it will be a good year,” he said.

With army surplus goods leaving Joe’s Sports & Surplus, so, too, is the store’s iconic tank display, which is up for auction right now with the proceeds going to the local Royal Canadian Legion branch.