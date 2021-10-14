Outdoor Christmas Market returns to Vancouver; vaccine cards required for entry

Although the pandemic is a continuing challenge, widespread vaccination means that some Christmas events that weren’t possible last year are a go for 2021.

On Thursday, the outdoor Vancouver Christmas Market confirmed that it would reopen after its pandemic-related hiatus in 2020.

Proof of vaccination will be required for those aged 12 and older to enter, and for those 19 and up it must be accompanied by photo ID.

“Vancouver’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market – and only European Christmas Market – invites families and friends to reconnect and celebrate the spirit of the holiday,” reads a statement from the company.

This year, the market will open with an expanded schedule, welcoming guests for six weeks between Nov. 13 and Dec. 24, with some reduced-price tickets available.

New this year is an online reservation system, which organizers say will help make physical distancing possible.

“Upon purchasing online tickets, guests are prompted to select a date and (a) half-hour arrival time slot. Once they enter the Market, visitors are invited to stay as long as they like,” the statement reads.

Although COVID-19 safety measures mean some things are a bit different, the main festivities remain the same.

“Traditional mulled wine, savoury treats and baked goods, carousel rides, festive music, and magical lighting displays are all a part of this year’s event,” the statement continues.