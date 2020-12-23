Kitchener-Waterloo's community fridge is now open for business in a reclaimed wood structure outside of Full Circle Foods.

The refrigerator has donated food from the community available to anyone in need. It's open 24/7.

The fridge originally opened earlier this year in Uptown Waterloo's Zero Waste Bulk and moved to the new location to make it more accessible.

"It's been awesome, folks have been receiving it very well," said Kamil Ahmed, an organizer behind the fridge. "We've had a constant flow of donations and even in the last 48 hours of being open, the fridge looks different every time we have a volunteer do a check-in."

Donations can be dropped off any time. Organizers said they're looking for fresh produce and non-perishable items, but are asking people not to donate home-cooked meals, dairy, eggs or meat.