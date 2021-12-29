'Outdoor events are low risk,' Brampton prepares for NYE celebration despite rising COVID-19 case counts

Brampton will be hosting its outdoor New Year’s Eve event despite the rapidly spreading Omicron variant that has shuttered similar events in neighbouring Mississauga.

Mayor Patrick Brown says the city has no plans to cancel any upcoming outdoor events, despite rising COVID-19 case counts across the Region of Peel.

“I know there's been a bit of a movement to cancel outdoor events. That's not the advice that I've been getting from public health and unless I get a recommendation to cancel outdoor events, that's not our plan,” he said during a COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

For New Year’s Eve, the city will be hosting an outdoor celebration at Garden Square with performances and fireworks.

Brown said the city has enhanced safety protocols in place for the event, including registration and proof of vaccination upon arrival, mandatory masks, and all attendees will have to remain seated at all times throughout the event.

According to the city’s website, the outdoor event will have a maximum capacity of 574 people.

Brown said the city was given the green light from Public Health to host outdoor events as they are considered low risk.

“We specifically asked if it should be canceled and the feedback was outdoor events are low risk and safe environments. If that changes, and we're told that it's not, that outdoors is no longer a safe environment, then absolutely we would cancel it,” he said.

On Wednesday, Peel Region reported 1,066 new COVID-19 infections compared to 335 the week before.

Yesterday, Mississauga announced that it was cancelling all of its New Year’s Eve celebrations due to the record-high spike in case counts over the past week.

It is the second straight year that Mississauga cancelled its New Year’s Eve celebrations and fireworks due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Toronto will be hosting a “10-minute, high-altitude fireworks display” that will be launched from several locations along the city’s waterfront and viewable from anywhere near Lake Ontario.