A new program is encouraging people to explore the outdoors by offering safe, nature-based activities to try out.

This winter, Nature Regina is offering activities for people to enjoy through their “Get Outside! Outdoor Explorer” program.

“We really want to encourage people to go outside right now. It’s especially important now,” Shannon Chernick, project leader of education and public outreach for Nature Regina, said.

With many birds sticking around this winter, Nature Regina said there is lots to see. Around 30 species of birds call the park home.

“There are birds like the red-breasted nuthatches and lots of people have been talking about the wood duck that’s been hanging out with the mallards,” Jordan Rustad, a field biologist and nature walk leader, said.

Nature Regina has partnered with the City of Regina to offer snowshoeing as another unique activity.

Registration for the program is open, with timeslots available at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. The program runs until the end of February.