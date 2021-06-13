Outdoor fitness classes resume in Ottawa as province enters Step One

Outdoor fitness classes are open across Ottawa as the capital moves into Step 1 of the COVID-19 reopening plan.

After months in lockdown and with the first day of summer a week away, people now have the option of enjoying some company while they work out or take a fitness class.

At the Rideau Sports Centre, CEO Nicki Bridgland says they took advantage of the time they were closed to create new spaces for outdoor activities and classes.

Bridgland wanted to be ready no matter what the provincial reopening looked like.

"It's been so challenging, it's been exhausting to exhilarating," Bridgland said. "We created this new outdoor fitness yoga studio and gym with 43 classes a week and the ability to book a personal trainer one-on-one."

Yoga instructor Anna Schulze is thrilled to be back at the head of the class, helping her students improve their skills and reduce the stress in their lives. All outdoor classes are capped at 10 people, but she sees this as the first step to getting back to normal.

"It’s so amazing to see the reaction after class. They are calm and love the fact that we are outdoors," Schilze said. "I think a lot of times people don’t come to practice in the summertime because they want to be outside, now they can do both."

Bridgland says the investment in the new facility was worth it.

"Watching peoples faces light up the tears in their eyes when they come back on the property and they see each other and there is that sense of connection with others." Bridgland said. "In the end it’s about health and wellness, but it’s also about human connection and bringing people together."

Indoor fitness centres remain closed under Step 1 of Ontario's reopening plan.

Along with outdoor fitness, here is a list of what you can do under Step One of the provincial reopening plan in Ontario.