Outdoor fitness station opens in Wascana Centre

A new outdoor fitness station opened in Wascana Centre on Friday morning. It is the first of two permanent outdoor fitness areas that will be opening over the next year.

The first station is located beside the Wascana Skate Plaza, with Candy Cane Park located across the street.

The second station, scheduled to be completed in spring 2022, will be located on the north side of Wascana Rehabilitation Centre.

“The outdoor fitness equipment stations are significant additions to Wascana Centre that will provide new, free opportunities for health and wellness in the heart of our capital city,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said.

Mayor Sandra Masters spoke about the city’s obligation to make the quality of life better and how this project is a part of that process.

“As public representatives, one of our jobs is to improve the quality of life for our residents,” she explained. “With these newly installed fitness stations, we’ll not only be providing another opportunity for physical activity but promoting healthy active lifestyles here in the city of Regina.”

Vice President of the University of Regina, Dave Button, hopes the project will enhance an already impressive park in the Queen City.

“Being the 'jewel in the crown' here in both the city and the entire province,” he said. “And its projects like this that actually add that little bit of sparkle to that crown. Each little step helps, this is a great one.”

McMorris spoke about how the parks are more important now more than ever, and the project is a step in the right direction for Wascana Centre.

“I don’t think this park has ever been used more through the pandemic, and were so thankful to have it. This station will add to it,” he said

The stations will include up to nine pieces of equipment for various exercises. Accessibility ramps are expected to be added to the perimeter of the fitness station in the coming weeks, so that everyone can take advantage of it.

The projects cost the PCC $200,000.