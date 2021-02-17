Outdoor skating is finally available at city facilities.

City crews spent last weekend clearing and making the ice at Lanspeary Lions Rink to reopen Wednesday.

“I think for everyone’s mental health and being physically active a lot of people are excited,” says Ray Mensour executive director of recreation and culture.

Skaters must register online in advance, and follow social distancing measures which includes wearing a mask.

“When people arrive, we’re gonna be asking them some pre-screening questions which has become almost the norm everywhere you go,” says Mensour.

The city says it will be taking additional precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by allowing only 10 skaters on the ice per session and all other COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

City staff will be on-site to check-in skaters, and admit them onto the ice.

Time slots were filling up quickly on Wednesday.

“I stayed on the website until I could get a spot. I’m excited to do something different,” says one skater who booked the earliest time slot on Wednesday.

The city’s other outdoor rink, Charles Clark Square, is expected to open next Monday.

“We’re gonna have to clear off all the snow, it’s a little more challenging, Charles Clark, because we don’t have a roof there,” Mensour tells CTV Windsor.

Washrooms will be available, but no additional facilities will be open at this time.

Each rink will open Monday to Friday and including skating sessions starting at 4 p.m., the last session of the day with start at 8:30 p.m. For weekends, the schedule starts at 8 a.m. and the last session at 8:30 p.m.

The city says the daily schedules are all dependent on the temperatures and any potential pandemic regulation changes.

“We re-evaluate all of our services to determine if any changes can be made based on the new regulations and that not only includes our ice rinks, it includes our pools, arenas and community centres.”

Free public skating will be available by advanced reservation only.