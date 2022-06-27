Outdoor library opens outside west Edmonton school

Students at Britannia School are hoping to encourage reading with a new outdoor library.

The project came about after a teacher at the school challenged her Grade 9 students to come up with a project to improve the community.

Students reached out to community members to get supplies to build and decorate the library, and for donations of books to put inside.

Community members are encouraged to take a book or leave a book.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the library’s opening.