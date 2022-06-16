iHeartRadio

Outdoor movie nights return to the Forest City

Outdoor movie nights return to London, June 16, 2022. (Source: City of London)

Looking for something fun to do with the family? The City of London is launching its 2022 outdoor movie nights season, starting this weekend.

Family friendly movies are played at dusk each weekend at various locations throughout the city

The events are free to attend and are hosted by residents in the community.

For a full list of movies, dates and locations, can be found here.

