Outdoor play conference encourages childhood educators to embrace nature

Climbing trees, crushing ice and splashing in streams aren’t just fun activities, they’re valuable methods for children to develop, according to organizers of a Calgary conference.

The Outdoor Play in the Early Years conference is the first of its kind in Alberta and will take place April 21 - 23, 2023. Most workshops take place outdoor and presenters include art therapists, occupational therapists and forest school practitioners. The conference is meant for anyone who works with kids.

“(This is about) how we can use nature and use outdoors to really support healthy development in our kids,” said physiotherapist Devon Karchut, who also runs a forest school in Edworthy Park called TimberNook.

“We hope that this conference just helps people feel a bit more confidence and also give them the knowledge to back up why they're doing what they're doing.”

Part of that confidence comes from setting up an inspiring space and letting children take the lead.

“They're mixing mud and grating chalk and then bringing in imaginative play with throwing parties for unicorns, but we're not telling them to do those things,” explained Karchut.

STEP BACK

Adults often need to learn to take a step back.

“I like to find trees to climb,” said four-year-old Jussi, who attends TimberNook.

“It feels like we're saying ‘Be careful,' 1,000 times a day and TimberNook really taught my husband and I to be conscious about how we allow our kids to play and develop their own confidence,” said Kate Moore, whose son Cade attends Calgary’s forest school.

“They create a safe space that allows the kids to develop their own play, and we can see the benefits he comes home and he is so happy, yet even calmer,”

ENGAGING 5 SENSES

Engaging all five senses helps people focus, according to outdoor educators.

“When we're outside, we are calm, our brains are ready to learn,” said Karchut

Physical, mental and social skills are also challenged when for instance building blocks in a classroom are replaced with logs or large planks of wood outside, according to Karchut.

“You're engaging a lot more of the muscles and the joints in the body, and maybe they can’t move a big board by themselves so they have to talk to a friend.”

Focussing on development outside of a clinic setting has been especially rewarding for Karchut while working with children who struggle with coordination, motor skills, and social skills.

“Kids who might struggle in a traditional therapy setting are really thriving.”

The conference will also focus on environmental stewardship, wellness, and mental health. Attendees are expected from across the province and the country.

You can find out more about outdoor play at the conference website.