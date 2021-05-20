Outdoor rec back then three-step reopening plan, what it means for London region

It won't matter if London and other local regions are faring better or worse than places like Toronto with COVID-19 when it comes to the province’s new reopening plan.

Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday afternoon a three-step reopening plan based on province-wide vaccination rates and other key health indicators including declining hospitalizations, ICU rates, cases and percent positivity.

In a statement Ford said, “While we must remain conscious of the continued threat the virus poses, with millions of Ontarians having received at least their first dose of vaccine we can now begin the process of a slow and cautious re-opening of the province in full consultation with our public health professionals.”

To start, effective May 22 outdoor recreational amenities can reopen with restrictions in place.

That means marinas and boat docks, golf courses, playgrounds, parks and recreational areas, baseball diamonds, batting cages, sports fields, tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, BMX and skate parks, cycling tracks and bike trails, horse-riding facilities and more can reopen.

Anyone using those facilities must maintain two metres of physical distancing. Team sports are not allowed and locker rooms and other indoor facilities must remain closed.

The first stage will begin when the province hits 60 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose and other declining indicators.

It is expected to start around June 14, and will allow outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, outdoor dining of four people per table, outdoor religious services, outdoor sports, day camps, campsites, campgrounds, Ontario Parks, horse racing, motor speedways, outdoor pools, splash pads and wading pools.

Non-essential retail will be allowed to reopen at 15 per cent capacity while essential retail can have 25 per cent capacity.

Then in Stage Two -- at 70 per cent of adults with one dose and 20 per cent fully vaccinated -- outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people, indoor gatherings up to five people and outdoor dining up to six per table will be allowed

Essential retail will expand to 50 per cent capacity, non-essential to 25 per cent, personal care services with face coverings on can begin and indoor religious services can resume at 15 per cent capacity.

In addition, a number of outdoor amenities can open including; meeting spaces, amusement and water parks, boat tours, county fairs, sports leagues, cinemas, performing arts, live music and attractions.

Finally the third stage will begin when Ontario is at 70 to 80 per cent of adults with one dose and 25 per cent fully vaccinated.

In this stage, larger indoor and outdoor gatherings, and indoor activities including dining, meeting and events spaces, sports and recreation, seated events and more can resume with capacity limits.

Each step will last for at least 21 days.

There was no announcement on when in-class learning will resume for students.

So what does that mean for London and other local regions?

Even if case counts are lower in southwestern Ontario, restrictions will not lift sooner.

Part of this sector-by-sector reopening is due to the government hoping to avoid regional travel for services and businesses.

Under the older system locally there were several reports of people travelling between regions to access businesses and services not open in their own.

- With files from CTV News Toronto