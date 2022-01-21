Outdoor rink at Nipissing University benefiting students
The outdoor rink at Nipissing University is on campus every winter, but with indoor recreation facilities closed, it's become more popular than ever.
“I think the students have really appreciated the fact that they have an opportunity to step right outside their door in residence, and there’s an opportunity for them to get some fresh air, to get some exercise and to really help them with their mental health and well-being with limited opportunities during these lockdown situations,” said Casey Phillips, assistant vice-president at Nipissing University.
While students are always attracted to using the outdoor facility, Phillips said this year it’s rarely empty.
“It gives them the opportunity to keep that physical activity in their daily life," he said.
"Obviously that has (an) impact on their general well-being, their studies, just overall their general well-being and holistic sense of themselves.”
The rink is also an opportunity to introduce students to skating. Through the school's international student support office, skates can be purchased and given to those who want to skate but don’t have their own equipment.
-
NCC looks for ways to extend skating season on the Rideau Canal each winterThe National Capital Commission is looking at whether so-called slush cannons or changing the depth of water in the Rideau Canal could extend the season on the world's largest skating rink.
-
Nearly 100 km of groomed trails await you in Ottawa this winterWinter is a big part of living in the capital, and Ottawa has a groomed winter trail network that’s nearly 100 kilometres.
-
Ramsey Lake skating path opens in Greater SudburyThe skating path on Ramsey Lake Skating Path opened for the season Friday.
-
Calgary's Caden Rogozinski thrilled after being drafted by Cavalry FCFour local soccer players hoped to hear their name called Thursday night in the Canadian Premier League U-Sports Draft but only one did.
-
'It feels like betrayal': Vulnerable families respond to COVID-19 changes as B.C.'s top doctor defends approachWhen the provincial health officer told British Columbians she was removing isolation requirements and testing for most of the population and compared managing COVID-19 in similar terms to the flu or common cold, many people were shocked and some instantly alarmed.
-
Number of Sturgeon Falls downtown murals continues to growWhen walking in downtown Sturgeon Falls, you might notice several paintings on the side of buildings.
-
Scarborough restaurant searches for customer in viral video who braved Monday's snowstormThe owner of a Scarborough restaurant is searching for a customer who braved the snowstorm on Monday, hoping to get food, only to be brought down to their knees because it was closed.
-
Family of Afghan refugees reunited in Vancouver after years of separationAbdul Bashir Hashimi is starting off 2022 with a full heart. After spending four years separated from his wife and children, they are by his side and settling into a new life in Canada.
-
Canucks could be out up to $1 million per game at 50% capacityAfter 38 days away from home, the Vancouver Canucks took to the ice at Rogers Arena Friday for a home game against the league-leading Florida Panthers.