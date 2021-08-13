Outdoor screening of 'Finding Nemo' coming to LaSalle

LaSalle is hosting an outdoor movie night next week so grab a blanket and some popcorn to catch a flick at dusk.

In partnership with the Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial and the Interact Club of LaSalle, the Town will host an outdoor movie night on Friday, Aug. 20.

Finding Nemo will be playing on the big screen at the amphitheatre at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex (located between parking lot #1 and parking lot #7).

The movie will start around 9 p.m. and there is no pre-registration required. The town says there is plenty of outdoor space and asks guests to arrive no earlier than 8:30 p.m.

There are washrooms available near the splash pad and playground until 11:30 p.m.

Once the movie ends movie-goers are asked to leave the park promptly.

Guests are able to bring their own snacks and there will be a snack bar operated by the Rotary Club with pre-packaged goodies for sale. Cash is preferred and all proceeds support the Rotary Club.

The following COVID-19 guidelines will be in place: