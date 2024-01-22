Outdoor skating oval reinforced with the help of engineering students

A collaboration between the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Engineering, the ice crew at Gordie Howe Sports Complex, and the Saskatoon Lions Speed Skating Club has come up with an innovative way to reinforce the outdoor oval.

“It's so much nicer to me, to skate outdoors,” said Chris Veeman, coach with the Saskatoon Lions Speed Skating Club. “We're willing to put up with some wind and snow and the natural ice.”

From the beginning of the oval until 2019, the ice was made by simply flooding the ground and the occasional grader to level it out.

Major renovations were done to the park in 2019 including a running track. Plastic tiles and a liner are used to protect the track under the ice, but Veeman said the new system was prone to issues.

“It was cracking more than we were used to and in different ways,” said Veeman. “There's always cracks in outdoor ice so you're never going to avoid that, especially when there's big fluctuations in temperature. But we were finding that it was a different type of crack.”

An online search brought up two possible solutions. One theory originating from the Second World War used sawdust to strengthen ice, while another from the mid-1990s involved fibreglass mesh to reinforce ice blocks for building.

“We did some backyard testing and it seemed to work,” Veeman told CTV News.

Once he was convinced, he asked a class of Engineering Design students at the University of Saskatchewan to test his theory. “We got the engineering design class at the University to do some proper testing,” he said. “And their results were basically confirming that it was stronger with this fibreglass mesh in.”

So Veeman said the club bought the materials and had it installed last winter.

He said with the help of the ice crew at Gordie Howe Sports Complex and the engineering students at the University, the results have been positive the last two years.

“I think that the amount of patching and the amount of fixing they have to do is reduced now because of this new system,” said Veeman. “So I think they're happy with it too.”

And locals out for a lunchtime skate say they agree.

“It’s well maintained so the ice is good, and they use the zamboni a lot so it’s smooth sailing,” said Rich, a regular oval user for over 8 years. “If you want to come out and get some exercise, this is the place to do it.”