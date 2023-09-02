Outdoor vintage market held in Cambridge

Everything old was new again in Cambridge on Saturday.

Shoppers flocked to Main Street to check out one-of-a-kind clothes and knick knacks at an outdoor vintage Market.

"I think people want to wear clothing that they can't find at the mall, or something unique," said shopper Francois Richard-Krafchek.

The market also gave shoppers a chance to step back in time and see what was popular in the past.

"I would say there's definitely an appreciation again for vintage clothing," said vendor Alys Mak-Pilsworth. "Also from more of a sustainability standpoint too, reusing and recycling clothing."