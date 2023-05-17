Outdoor water park returning to Sudbury's Ramsey Lake this summer

Splash N Go Adventure Parks Ltd. and their inflatable water park is set to open for the season at Bell Park on June 30 for summer 2023.

The Sudbury-owned business said in a news release Wednesday that the park has been completely redesigned and offers a unique experience for every adventure lover.

“With a fully customized design making it one of the largest parks in Ontario, it now features a multi-loop system to ensure visitors get the full experience with every visit, offering a multi-level course system with challenges and obstacles for all skill levels,” the release said.

“Suitable for ages 5 and up, this floating obstacle course is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.”

The park will offer four, 1.5-hour sessions throughout the day scheduled for 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to arrive one hour before their booking to sign in and complete waivers.

Passes are available for online purchase and include full access to the inflatable park.

“Due to the past popularity and the limited capacity of the park, visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online prior to arrival in order to guarantee entry,” the release said.

Splash N Go Adventure Parks Ltd. owns and operates waterparks in multiple Ontario cities, including Timmins, Gore Bay and Sudbury.