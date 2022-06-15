Outdoor workers warned to stay cool in extreme heat

With much of southern Ontario under a heat alert, health officials are urging outdoor workers to take precautions.

The forecasted high temperature with the humidex Wednesday is 43 degrees Celsius and the heat wave will continue into Thursday.

“It will be too much. It’s difficult to walk in that temperature,” said senior Harminder Singh, as he passed by a city residential construction site.

Singh moved his morning trek up several hours to try to beat the heat.

But for the labourers working on new homes, the sweltering conditions are largely unavoidable.

James Ayton opted to work in a garage for some shade. He tells CTV News London the extreme heat is harder to cope with than the bitter cold of winter.

“I say the plus 40s. In the minus 30s, you can layer up more. For this one, you have only so many layers you can take off,” said Ayton.

And that is a concern of the Middlesex-London Paramedic Services, according to spokesperson Miranda Bothwell.

She told CTV News that calls rise not only for those with respiratory illnesses but also for those who work in the sun.

“Especially when you have to wear that uniform, the safety equipment the heavier clothing. So, we really encourage people to stop and take that break,” said Bothwell. “Even if you don’t feel thirsty, average a cup of water or Gatorade every hour when you are outside in the heat.”

Business owner Laurie Bilyea took the advice as she brought water, popsicles and other cooling treats for her shop staff at Cardinal Fine Cabinetry.

“My husband and I were getting ready this morning and we heard 43 degrees on the news and we thought, it’s good to give the crew some stuff just to keep cold,” added Bilyea.

Back at the construction site, Dan Klassen brought his own large cooler of water. He took it up with him as he prepared to install flashing while facing directly into the sun.

Yet, Klassen said he doesn’t mind the heat, adding he had plans to take a break on a folding chair in the sun.