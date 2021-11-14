Outdoors store in Timmins sends winter clothing to Moosonee

The owner of Dumoulin's, Line Perrier said one of her her employees came up with the idea to donate some of the store's older merchandise such as coats, hats, pants, and mitts to a school in Moosonee.

Also included, was some outdoor workwear for adults. Perrier said she wasn't looking for recognition, but agreed when Ontario Northland Railway offered to cover the shipping cost for several boxes.

Perrier said she finds people can sometimes forget to help people living in James Bay and Hudson Bay coast communities.

“We are very happy; proud they are part of our community and they have many stories for us being an outdoor store-fishing; hunting and that sort of stuff when they come down. They let us know what they’ve been doing, how much fun they’ve been having and unfortunately just like every community we all need help and we wanted to make sure that went there," said Perrier.

Kevin Wendling, principal at Bishop Belleau Catholic School said he's really happy to be getting the support.

“Usually when people donate clothes they always donate to the little ones kindergarten, grade ones, grade twos. They don’t always donate to the older kids so some of our kids in grade 6, 7, 8 didn’t quite have a winter coat yet so that’s going to really help them, the ones who really needed it."

Dumoulin's said they have more inventory to change out and will be eventually sending up more items.