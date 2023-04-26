Outlander star announced as Fergus Scottish Festival featured guest

Scottish actor, and star of the hit historical drama series Outlander, Richard Rankin will be this year’s featured guest at the Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games.

The festival made the announcement in a media release Wednesday.

“There will be multiple opportunities to meet Rankin up close, and in addition to scheduled featured events, he will also be participating in activities through the festival grounds,” the festival said.

The three-day celebration of Scottish culture takes place annually in the town of Fergus, around 20 minutes northwest of Guelph. This year it will run Aug. 11 to Aug. 13.

No word yet on whether Rankin will try his hand at the famed caber toss.

Tickets and more information on the festival is available here.