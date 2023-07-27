Outlet Collection Way near Edmonton airport open after crash
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
Outlet Collection Way near the Edmonton airport was reopened Thursday afternoon after what police described as a "serious crash."
Police announced the road was closed at the intersection of Airport Road because of the crash shortly before 3 p.m.
An announcement that the road had reopened came about an hour later.
Police have not provided any information about the crash that caused the road closure.
