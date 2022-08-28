OUTLoud is helping youth prepare for back to school with free haircuts

OUTLoud North Bay is opening its doors to help local youth with free haircuts as they prepare to go back to school after the success of last year’s event.

Last year, with the covid restrictions, they had nine hairdressers participate and were able to provide 93 youth with a free haircut.

“This year we have 16 hairdressers and almost 200 youth registered for a free cut,” Seth Compton, founder of OUTLoud North Bay, told CTV News.

“We will have a few hairdressers standing by for those that didn't get an opportunity to sign up.”

OUTLoud’s mandate is to support the health and wellbeing of the 2SLGBTQ+ youth and allies of North Bay and surrounding communities.

“When we support our youth with proper supports to make them feel good and look good, we have a healthier generation of youth,” Compton said.

Membership to OUTLoud is open to youth six to 19 years of age. A membership is not required for Sunday’s haircut event. However, to book a time slot for a haircut, individuals or their guardians are asked to email outloudnorthbay@gmail.com.

“Especially during a time when prices for everything have increased,” Compton adds.

“Something simple like a haircut means so much to those we serve.”

Knowing that many of the children coming are from low-income families in the community, OUTLoud will also have backpacks and school supplies members have collected available for those in need.

OUTLoud hopes to continue this event annually.

The haircuts will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at OUTLoud, 123 Delaware Ave, on the corner of Douglas Street.

More information on the event and OUTLoud North Bay can be found on their website.