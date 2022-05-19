OutLoud North Bay building gets a major facelift

A hub for children in the 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies got a major facelift after working with Giant Tiger and a Canadian designer to give the space a major transformation.

As OutLoud North Bay's Seth Compton walks into his re-designed community hub for children, he sheds more than a few tears.

"I've been crying all week," Compton said. "This is what I've been dreaming about for two years."

It all started through an email with the local Giant Tiger Store.

"We got involved last year through the sale of our Pride merchandise," said Sean Wilson, of Giant Tiger North Bay.

"We made a donation to Seth."

From there, a friendship was struck and the corporation wanted to go one step further and support the work done at the space.

"I really wanted, when I started OutLoud two years ago, for the community to be invested in the space because I can't do it on my own," Compton said.

Giant Tiger worked with OutLoud to redesign and upgrade the facility, from a new gaming area to a new meal room and quiet area.

The upgrade includes new furnishings. TV host and designer Steven Sabados began the design process months ago. He came up with the concept of zones for the space.

"To have areas for the children to flourish," Sabados said. "Like a gaming area to interact with other kids to game. Some kids like to sit down and do homework or have one-on-ones."

OutLoud North Bay has more than 300 members. On average, 80 kids between the ages of 6 to 19 visit the space, both youth in the 2SLGBTQ+ community as well as other allies.

"When COVID came in, I quickly realized every kid needed this space," Compton said.

In addition to the upgrade, Giant Tiger donated $15,000 for Compton to expand his peer support program to help children struggling with mental health.

"With mental health and COVID and all the things the kids went through and the gaps and services here in northern Ontario, it's important they can support each other," he said.

Compton is also hoping to expand into other northern communities, but for now, he wants to soak it all in and take care of his North Bay residents first.