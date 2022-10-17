Outpouring of support as first responders cope with deaths of two officers

Blue ribbons are tied outside Stephen Manley's home.

"It was a sad time, and it's felt by everybody," the Innisfil resident said.

The community is rallying around its police service, still in shock and mourning the deaths of Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup, who were killed Tuesday in a house in Innisfil, Ont. while answering a call about a disturbance.

The suspect, identified by neighbours as Chris Doncaster, 22, also died in the house that night.

While the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) works to figure out the circumstances surrounding what happened, the agency says it will not be releasing the suspect's cause of death.

The SIU confirmed last week neither constable drew their gun. A third officer exchanged gunfire, but it remains unclear whether the suspect took his own life.

VISITATIONS AND FUNERAL

Family and close friends are invited to attend private visitations for the two slain officers on Wednesday in Barrie. The visitation for Const. Russell will be at Adams Funeral Home on St. Vincent Street from noon to 3 p.m. The visitation for Const. Northrup will be held at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home on Worsley Street from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The funeral will also be held privately on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Sadlon Arena on Bayview Drive in Barrie.

"While we appreciate the public's support, the funeral is not open to the public but will include other police services and emergency service personnel," South Simcoe Police Services stated.

While the public cannot attend the services, it is invited to observe the funeral procession as it travels from the funeral homes to the arena.

The Innisfil Community Church will broadcast the funeral at 11 a.m. for members of the community. The public is asked to arrive early to allow for parking and seating accommodations. A link to view at home will be provided once it is made available.

Ontario Provincial Police officers are stepping up to offer their support, providing frontline service on behalf of South Simcoe Police Services this week during the visitation and funeral for two fallen officers.

OPP officers will respond to calls for service from Wednesday morning until Friday morning within the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury and the Town of Innisfil.

Members of the public who call the South Simcoe Police Services non-emergency lines will be redirected to the OPP during that time.

CONDOLENCES

Meanwhile, the Bradford West Gwillimbury/Innisfil Police Services Board offered its condolences after the officers' deaths.

The board stated in part, "The shocking and senseless deaths of these two beloved police officers have devastated their families, our Police Service, and our communities. Together, we mourn the loss of two dedicated officers who served with great pride and passion."

It added, "Our officers serve and protect the members of our communities every day with compassion and courage despite the very real risks of their calling. Constables Northrup and Russell made the ultimate sacrifice. They will never be forgotten. ."

The board also thanked residents in the area for their support.

"Words cannot describe our gratitude for your love and support as we all try to comprehend this unimaginable tragedy. The outpouring of your expressions of condolence are evidence of the wonderful relationship the service enjoys with its citizens.

We are fortunate."

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides