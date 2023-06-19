Outpouring of support for man who died last week at Algoma Steel

An online fundraiser for the victim of the workplace fatality at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie last week has surpassed its $50,000 goal in just three days.

Christopher Dovigi, a regional vice-president of GFL Environmental Inc., told CTV News in an email the GoFundMe campaign for Damien Bryant is legitimate.

Bryant was working at the steel plant as a contractor for GFL Environmental when he lost consciousness Thursday afternoon while cleaning an out-of-service gas line. He later died in hospital.

"He leaves behind a family, including his one-year-old daughter," the online fundraiser said.

"All proceeds from this campaign will go to his mother to help support his daughter. A date for Damien's funeral has not yet been set."

Several GFL executives have contributed to the fundraiser, including the company's CEO, who donated $25,000.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident and counselling services are being made available to employees and contractors affected by the tragedy.