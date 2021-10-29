Outpouring of support for Russell, Ont. woman out $168,000 in renovation costs

After many months of waiting, there are signs of progress at Allison Brookes' house in Russell, Ont.

"They only started on Tuesday, they've already got the bathroom shower reframed in, they're working on properly installing the ceiling in the living room which was already starting to fall down," Brookes said of the major renovation work that restarted this week.

Brookes hired a new contractor and crew after she alleges the last person she hired took nearly $170,000 and didn't complete the job, leaving her house in disarray.

"Since the story aired I've had a couple contractors reach out privately to me through Facebook offering to give us a hand," she said. "And from Russell too. It's a great little community so it's been really nice for the community to come out and offer to help."

Ottawa police have charged Cory Cahill with 65 offences including fraud, uttering threats, mischief and forgery after several people came forward to police with allegations against him.

In a statement to CTV News, Cahill's lawyer writes, "Mr. Cahill intends to settle any disputes outstanding with his former clients, or have the issues adjudicated in Small Claims Court. Mr. Cahill denies any criminal liability."

Many CTV News Ottawa viewers also reached out to help Brookes. She says she's grateful for any extra help she can get.

"I should've done more research but the fact that people will overlook that and are willing to help us out it means the world to us," she said. "The bathroom and the stairs would be wonderful if we could get that done by Christmas."