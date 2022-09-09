Outpouring of tributes in Ottawa for Queen Elizabeth II

Ottawa residents are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II by signing books of condolences for the late monarch at city hall.

The two books became available in Jean Pigott Hall at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Mayor Jim Watson was the first to sign.

Watson says he is not surprised to see the outpouring of support for the Queen from the people of Ottawa, with flowers being laid at the British High Commission and at Rideau Hall.

“I think people are touched because she is the only monarch most Canadians have ever known,” she said. “She left on a great impression and a positive impression on the people of Ottawa, and we thought it was appropriate to give the people of Ottawa a chance to come down to City Hall and sign the book of condolences out of respect for her service to our country and our people.”

Jayne Delery was the first resident in Ottawa to sign the book of condolences at City Hall.

“It’s very important,” she said. “It is something in history. She meant a lot to us, she is our Queen, and we will always miss her.”

Delery says she the Queen was “like a grandmother” to her.

"We are from Wales, we never got to meet her personally, but I would have loved to.”

She said she wrote in the book: “We will miss you all our lives.”

Jean Pigott Hall also includes a gallery of photos of Queen Elizabeth II from the city’s archives that include a portrait by Yousef Karsh and pictures of various trips the Queen made to Ottawa.

Ang Griffin is visiting from Halifax but made a point to come to City Hall. Griffin says the Queen has been a constant in most people’s lives.

“We have grown up with her being such a constant force and a powerful woman, and a good role model for all the women out there and it sad to see her go.”

The books of condolences will be accessible until sunset on the day of the Queen’s funeral, expected to happen in 10 days. You can also sign the city's online book of condolences.

Mike Whitman says, “I would have loved to meet her, but it was an honour to know and see her presence.”

Debbie Cameron biked from Stittville to sign the book. “We saw her in 2010 on Canada Day and we always had a connection.

“I just think she was a beautiful woman, who dedicated her live to everybody else.”

Cameron says they also made a stop at Rideau Hall to see the trees the Queen planted when she visited the capital.

There is also a separate book of condolences at Rideau Hall, the Governor General's residence, available to the public. And the federal government's online book of condolences has been set up.