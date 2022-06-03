Outside police resources brought in following Prince Albert crime spike

Provincially funded resources from the Crime Reduction Team have been deployed to Prince Albert following a recent spike in crime.

From May 26 to June 2, police in Prince Albert responded to 1,210 calls for service — a more than an 11 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2021.

The provincial help comes after city was rocked by two homicides that occurred on Saturday.

“This is a difficult time for our community. The resource challenges we are experiencing and the rise in violent crime we are seeing has impacted the safety and security of residents and families,” Prince Albert Police Service Chief Jonathan Bergen said in a news release.

The Crime Reduction Team is made up of nine member agencies that deploy resources to a specific community experiencing an increase in crime.

Members of the RCMP as well as Saskatoon and Regina Police Service are coordinating their efforts towards weapons violence and illegal activity in Prince Albert.

Bergen says the increase in violence is affecting the community's sense of safety.

“We appreciate the support from our partners and value the positive and collaborative relationships that have enabled a quick response to help our community.”

Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said the Crime Reduction Team was built for situations such as this.

“I am proud of how quickly ministry officials and our police services were able to bring this all together and deploy these additional officers and resources to Prince Albert,” she said.