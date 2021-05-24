Outside the place to be on a pandemic Victoria Day

The May long weekend is the unofficial start of summer in the national capital region.

Eased restrictions meant Ottawa residents could use splash pads, hit the links and gather outdoors in groups of up to five people.

Many people were taking advantage of the warm weather by the water on Monday.

Some, like Tristan and Lateeshae Blackwood got a look at this year's tulips in Commissioners Park.

“We’re going to go check out the tulip festival for the very first time,” they said. “So we’re looking forward to enjoying what’s left of the tulips.”

Ontario relaxed some of its public health measures this weekend. Outdoor social gatherings of up to five people from different households are allowed, but indoor gatherings remain prohibited.

For Brooke Sparling, meeting with friends outdoors has been a reprieve.

"It feels good, honestly," she said. "You can go out and talk to people and it doesn't feel weird."

Sparling, a hairstylist, has been off because of the current public health measures.

"It's tough," said Sparling. "I think I've worked six weeks out of the whole year.

She is hoping to get back to work soon, but said being able to socialize again is a start.

Some restrictions around outdoor amenities have relaxed in the province, but it's a different scene on Elgin Street, with patio dining still not allowed.

Clarence Street—usually a thriving spot on a long weekend—is also a ghost town.

"If COVID wasn't happening, there'd maybe be a lot more activities, as opposed to, you know, us in our own bubble," said Kearn Payne, making the most of the long weekend by biking with friends.

Many non-essential businesses will remain closed for several weeks, but outdoor dining would be allowed when Ontario enters Step 1 of its three-step reopening plan next month.

"I would really like it to open; like I'm tired of being at home and my job is to be with people, so it's weird," Sparling said.

While Sparling is using this time to connect safely with friends, she hopes she'll be back in business by July.