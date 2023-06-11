Over 1,000 Calgarians join Betty's Run to raise funds for ALS

People laced up in North Glenmore Park Sunday morning to raise money and spread the word about ALS.

Over 1,000 people took part in the fundraiser.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a rapid neurodegenerative disease that is always fatal.

It affects about 3,000 Canadians, including Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow.

There is no known cause or cure, but money raised will fund some of the most promising research initiatives in the province.

"Three-hundred and fifty to four-hundred Albertans live with ALS," said Lisa Laughton, who was on the Betty's Run for ALS committee. "(It's a) very expensive disease. We have an equipment loan program, where equipment is lent out to people living with ALS free of charge – mobility equipment, communications assistance."

The 27th annual event aimed to raise around $400,000.