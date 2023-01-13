Over 1,025 grams of fentanyl found in drug trafficking investigation, Alberta man charged

Over 1,025 grams of fentanyl were seized following the completion of a drug trafficking investigation in Regina.

The Regina Police Service Drug Unit (RDU) executed a search warrant on an address in the Transcona area of Regina on Jan. 11, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Over 1,025 grams of fentanyl, a loaded, stolen sawed-off shotgun, and a large sum of money and other items to support drug trafficking were found in the search.

A 43-year-old man from Red Deer, Alta., was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday.