Over $1.7 million worth of cannabis seized, 7 arrested at Kirkfield residence: OPP
Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes seized over 6,000 cannabis plants from a local residence resulting in seven arrests.
OPP says a search warrant at a residence on Portage Road in Kirkfield "interrupted the illegal production of cannabis" on Wednesday.
Police say the seizure was equivalent to "four full dump trucks" with an estimated value of $6,152.
According to the OPP, officers also seized:
- 100 pounds of cannabis buds in the drying stage with an estimated street value of $225,500;
- 329 pounds of dry cannabis bud, estimated at $1.5 million;
- and 2.3 pounds of cannabis resin, valued at $20,840.
A skid steer, two fork lifts, and Health Canada licences were also confiscated as part of the investigation.
The seven people accused are charged under the Cannabis Act with possession of cannabis to distribute and unlawfully cultivating plants at a place not their dwelling.
They are all scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges in September.
-
Vaccinated students in Simcoe Muskoka will have 'minimal interruptions' this school yearWith September fast approaching, Simcoe Muskoka's health officials urge parents to have their children 12 and older vaccinated as Ontario's top doctor warns unvaccinated students could face a separate set of isolation rules.
-
Indigenous-owned chip company in Manitoba will soon be on store shelves across CanadaPeople across the country could soon be experiencing a chip that was created by a Manitoba-based, Indigenous-owned company.
-
Human remains discovered in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMPManitoba RCMP have found the remains of Clifford Joseph, who has been missing since June 7.
-
Prince Albert police ask for tips in unsolved homicide casePrince Albert Police Service continues to investigate the death of Dorian Michel, 27, as a homicide.
-
Maxime Bernier's court case pushed back in ManitobaPeople's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier's court case in Manitoba has been adjourned until late August.
-
Beach detour brings tiny town big traffic woesResidents in the tiny community of Crediton are hoping those on their way to and from Grand Bend will slow down when they pass through.
-
What may be behind Saskatoon's drop in crimeSaskatoon's Crime Severity Index rate dropped 10 per cent last year.
-
Dog killed following poisonings in Winnipeg neighbourhood: policeWinnipeg police are warning dog owners to be vigilant after receiving reports that two dogs were intentionally poisoned.
-
Vancouver International Airport ditches plan for separate lines based on vaccination statusTravellers passing through the Vancouver International Airport will no longer be separated based on whether they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.