Over 1,800 red light tickets handed out in Windsor

The City of Windsor has issued about 1,800 red light tickets in the first six months of the program.

The red light camera program was launched at 10 Windsor intersections on Jan. 1. as part of a 10-year, $22-million traffic safety improvement plan in the city.

Executive director of operations Shawna Boakes says 1,812 tickets were issued as of June 24.

The new photosystem takes two pictures: the first, at the stop-bar entering the intersection and then a second about one to two seconds later.

Each offence comes with a $325 fine. A provincial offences officer reviews each suspected violation and issues a ticket to the plate owner, not the driver, meaning there’s no loss of demerit points, according to city staff.

The cameras operate consistently at targeted intersections where analysis has shown side-impact collisions are high.

The 10 intersections with red light cameras are: