Over 100 laid off workers at Windsor Assembly Plant recalled

Stellantis has recalled 100 laid off workers at Windsor Assembly Plant.

The laid off workers returned to work on Monday.

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy gives credit to the plant committee and reps for the recall. He tells AM800 News they were short-staffed all over the plant.

"We understand when there's productivity,” says Cassidy. “Productivity is one thing. But our new employer, it's this transformation cost. There used to be the harbour report and hours per vehicle but this transformation cost needs this have this much per vehicle and they reduced heads."

Cassidy says their current contract will expire at the end of September. He adds pension improvements will be one of their main focuses.

"We were looking at cost of living,” says Cassidy. “All those things, benefits. We need to make improvements. Our employer continues to say how much money they make and it's time for them to share with us."