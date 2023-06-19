Over 100 laid off workers at Windsor Assembly Plant recalled
Stellantis has recalled 100 laid off workers at Windsor Assembly Plant.
The laid off workers returned to work on Monday.
�� The Windsor Assembly Plant is recalling all members on layoff for Monday! Great job to the reps and Committee!
@dave_cassidy444 pic.twitter.com/s1k8dEF1rI
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy gives credit to the plant committee and reps for the recall. He tells AM800 News they were short-staffed all over the plant.
"We understand when there's productivity,” says Cassidy. “Productivity is one thing. But our new employer, it's this transformation cost. There used to be the harbour report and hours per vehicle but this transformation cost needs this have this much per vehicle and they reduced heads."
Cassidy says their current contract will expire at the end of September. He adds pension improvements will be one of their main focuses.
"We were looking at cost of living,” says Cassidy. “All those things, benefits. We need to make improvements. Our employer continues to say how much money they make and it's time for them to share with us."
-
OC Transpo to begin credit card fare payment testing across systemOC Transpo says it is ready to start testing on a system to allow transit users to tap a credit card or mobile wallet to pay for a fare across the entire system.
-
West Nile Virus prevention program starts across BarrieThe City of Barrie's larviciding program to help control larval mosquitoes starts Monday.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint JohnPolice say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
-
Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threatAll schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an 'unverified threat.'
-
WRPS investigate theft report in CambridgeWaterloo regional police released a photo of a person they believe may be connected to reports of a theft in Cambridge.
-
Officers step in to save turtle at busy Bradford intersectionOfficers in South Simcoe were called to an unusual rescue Monday morning following a call from a concerned motorist.
-
Lockdown lifted on Manitoulin Island following reports of a shootingA community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.
-
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launchAt Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.
-
Judge orders publication ban of evidence in Windsor murderThe judge has ordered a publication ban of evidence in a Windsor murder trial.