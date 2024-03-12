Over $120,000 in funding to support young victims of crime in Simcoe Muskoka
The Child and Youth Advocacy Centre of Simcoe Muskoka (CYAC) will receive over $120,000 to support young victims, witnesses and survivors of crime.
"Today's investment is part of our government's ongoing work to support victims of crime, empower communities, and increase awareness of gun and gang violence," said Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie-Springater-Oro-Medonte.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The funding is part of a $1.4 million government investment provided through the Grant to Support Child Victims of Gun and Gang Violence to support communities across the province.
Among other things, the grant will fund a 10-week anti-sex trafficking prevention program for at-risk female-identifying kids as well as training for CYAC staff in specialized sexual exploitation.
"I can't emphasize enough how significant this funding will be to our work in protecting vulnerable youth in Simcoe Muskoka," said Dawn MacDonald, CYAC executive director.
-
Sask. restricts bear spray possession, adds hefty fines in attempt to curb illegal useThe provincial government has introduced new regulations surrounding bear spray possession in urban areas in a hope to curb its use as a weapon in Saskatchewan.
-
Online grocer Spud.ca launches campaign to highlight women-led brandsOnline grocer Spud.ca – which delivers to Calgary, Edmonton and throughout B.C., – has launched a campaign to help highlight women-led brands.
-
Northern Ont. mayor says better police communication needed in wake of Highway 11 shootingThe mayor of Coleman Township, just south of Temiskaming Shores, said he is frustrated with how Ontario Provincial Police officers handled communication during the fatal Highway 11 shooting last week.
-
Ottawa Valley Farm Show highlights latest technology and techniques in Canadian farmingAs spring ushers in a new season, farmers across eastern Ontario and western Quebec are preparing to plant the crops crucial to our communities and country.
-
Potholes creating issues for some Calgary drivers, pedestriansCalgarians are expressing concerns over an increasing number of potholes showing up on city streets during their daily commutes due to warmer temperatures.
-
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workersThe Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
-
Windsor mayor amongst highest paid mayors in Ontario — or is he?Windsor’s mayor pulled home a paycheque of nearly $220,000 in 2023, making him one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario when compared against the public sector salary disclosure list from last year.
-
-
Manitoba government could boost security for remote work, auditor general saysManitoba's auditor general says the provincial government has introduced information technology security measures to help employees work from home, but some improvements are needed.