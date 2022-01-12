Over $128,000 in undeclared cash seized at Windsor-Detroit tunnel

The Canada Border Services Agency is issuing a reminder to travellers after seizing $128,696.54 in undeclared money at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

A post on social media indicated CBSA officers at the tunnel recently seized the undeclared currency as suspected proceeds of crime.

“Anytime you cross the border, you must declare any currency or monetary instruments you have valued at $10,000 or more,”said the post.

The agency said travellers can find more information on what to declare on the CBSA website.