Over $14 million in new investments coming to southwestern Ontario

The Ontario government is providing $2.1 million in funding to support two southwestern Ontario companies’ investments.

EDGE Automation in London, Ont., and Takumi Stamping Canada Inc. in St. Thomas, Ont. plan to boost local manufacturing and create 78 new jobs with over $14 million in total investments.

“Our government is proud to support local manufacturers as they look to expand their operations and create more jobs,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We’re creating the right conditions to attract more investments to southwestern Ontario from both global companies like Volkswagen and local businesses like EDGE Automation and Takumi Stamping Canada Inc.”

Edge Automation provides automated solutions in mechanical and electrical design. The company is investing nearly $5.2 million to expand their operations. The expansion will include a larger facility, new equipment, and a new enterprise resource planning system, as well as provide 13 new jobs.

Takumi Stamping Canada Inc. is an automotive parts manufacturer. The company is investing nearly $9 million to expand its plant and add new operating equipment. The expansion will create 65 new jobs.

The Ontario government is providing $778,000 in funding to Edge Automation, and $1.3 million to Takumi Stamping Canada Inc.