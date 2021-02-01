The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is releasing more details on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan and progress in the region.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed and health unit CEO Theresa Marentette gave an update on Monday morning.

Since inoculation started in Windsor-Essex on Dec. 22, so far 9,858 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered and 5,296 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Amhed cautioned the data may change based on the provincial database, but this is the data that WECHU received on Sunday.

Phases of provincial vaccine rollout:

Phase 1 –High risk population Started Dec 14, 2020. Limited vaccine supply.

Phase 2 –Mass vaccination Expected to start March/April 2021. Significant and steady increase in vaccine supply.

Phase 3 –Steady state. Expected to start September 2021. Steady state of the community.

In addition to Ontario’s vaccine rollout program, Windsor-Essex also has a detailed plan with three stages.

“We will continue to add more details to each of these sub-strategies and then basically we’ll just wait for the province to tell us the good news that we are getting more vaccine so we can put all of these measures in place,” says Ahmed.

Windsor-Essex is currently in the first stage of vaccinating healthcare workers and residents in long-term care and retirement homes. Most residents and staff in the region’s 44 long-term care and retirement homes have received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and WECHU has started administering second doses.

Marentette says the region would need about 650,000 doses of the vaccine to ensure the population gets two doses each.

“It really is using every resource, every infrastructure, all of our health care partners, to get this accomplished,” says Marentette.

Ahmed says they have the capacity to vaccinate 10,000 people a day in Windsor-Essex if they had the supply.

This is a developing story. More coming.