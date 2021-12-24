Over 150,000 'potentially fatal doses' of fentanyl, thousands in cash taken in two separate Surrey seizures

Mounties in Surrey say more than 150,000 “potentially fatal doses” of fentanyl and other drugs have been taken off the street thanks to a pair of recent seizures.

In a news release on Friday, RCMP said the two separate investigations resulted not only in the significant seizure of drugs, but also firearms and thousands of dollars in cash.

The Surrey RCMP Drug Unit began the first investigation into a drug trafficking network in the city in September.

Officers later executed a search warrant at a home in the 12400 block of 99 Avenue on Nov. 25.

During the search, police seized $90,000 in cash, 225 grams of fentanyl, 16 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of methamphetamine and 67 fake oxy pills.

The drugs had apparently been prepackaged for street level sale.

As a result, RCMP said two men in their late 20s who are known to police and linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland were arrested and later released pending the approval of their charges.

Just a few weeks later on Dec. 12, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 7000 block of 150A Street as part of a separate investigation.

Police were able to seize 1.5 kilograms of bulk fentanyl, 775 grams of bulk methamphetamine, $60,000 in cash, one assault rifle, and a tactical shotgun.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and officers are still working to lay charges against one man who they said is also associated with the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“These two seizures are significant, not only because it has disrupted drug trafficking network ties with (a) link to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, but it also lessens the supply of potentially fatal doses of fentanyl off our streets,” said Surrey RCMP Drug Unit’s Staff Sgt. Glenn Leeson, in the release.

“The bulk fentanyl alone represents approximately 150,000 potentially fatal doses and for reference that would be enough doses for a full capacity at a major events arena such as BC Place, three times over.”

Police are asking anyone with information regarding criminal activity in Surrey to contact the RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502.