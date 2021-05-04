Over 150 lbs of cannabis edibles seized following raid of unlicensed North York dispensary: police

Police say they have seized a large quantity of cannabis from an unlicensed dispensary in North York, including more than 150 lbs of edibles, 394 pre-rolled joints, and 126 grams of magic mushrooms.

The search warrant, issued under the Cannabis Act, was executed on the afternoon of April 30 at the Just Compassion Dispensary on Sheppard Avenue near Keele Street, police said.

Among the items allegedly seized, police said they found 558 grams of hashish, 7,180 grams (15.83 lbs) of loose marijuana, 126 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms), and 22 grams of CBD powder.

Nearly 400 pre-rolled “marijuana cigarettes,” 71,433 grams of edibles with packaging (157.48 lbs), and $2,382 in Canadian currency were also seized, police said.

As a result of their investigation, and in collaboration with the city’s municipal licensing and standards team, four people were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Toronto residents Justin Loizos, 36, Michael Milligan, 28, Orgesa Bilalli, 22, and Emil Mikhailov, 44, of Maple are all facing charges, including possession for the purpose of selling cannabis and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

All four suspects are set to appear in a Toronto courtroom on June 16.

Police are asking anyone with information relating their investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.